We now know that Antonio Brown is not happy about being released by the New England Patriots. The troubled receiver made that abundantly clear Sunday morning in a series of wild tweets.

However, only a day ago, Brown seemed perfectly fine with life as an ex-Patriot.

Here’s what Brown shared on his Instagram story Saturday:

Antonio Brown seems to be adjusting well to life as an ex-Patriot pic.twitter.com/loXJ2uVoXi — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) September 22, 2019

Oh, how things change.

Brown, who was released by the New England Patriots on Friday, went off the rails Sunday morning. Among other things, Brown attacked Robert Kraft, put Ben Roethlisberger on blast, claimed he’s done with the NFL and tore into Shannon Sharpe.

Kraft, in particularly, reportedly was irate over what Brown tweeted.

And to think, some Patriots players reportedly were upset the team released him.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images