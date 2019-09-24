Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown hasn’t done anything that could be considered remotely funny lately.

However, his latest Instagram post might elicit a chuckle or two.

Brown, recently released by the New England Patriots, announced Monday that he had re-enrolled in classes at Central Michigan. His all-online corseload includes Technical Writing, among other things.

That brings us to Tuesday afternoon, when Brown shared a photo of himself Photoshopped into a “Billy Madison” scene on his Instagram account. Of course, “Billy Madison” stars Adam Sandler as the titular character who returns to school, beginning with first grade, in an effort to prove his worthiness to his father.

Brown originally captioned the post with, ” ‘Jealousy and envy is an incurable trait it’s receptive not donated.’ #KeepWinning.” He since has changed it to, “They tried to bury me; didn’t know I was a seed.”

Anyway, check out this weirdness:

Now that’s art.

Brown was in a similarly goofy mood Tuesday morning when he arrived at a Miami-area courthouse. The 31-year-old recorded himself as he walked into the building.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images