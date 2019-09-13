Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Antonio Brown saga is never ending, and when it comes to the wide receiver’s civil lawsuit, things may just be getting started.

The wide receiver, who was signed by the Patriots hours after he was released by the Oakland Raiders following a comedy of transgressions, was accused of sexual assault and rape in a civil lawsuit filed by his former personal trainer Britney Taylor after signed with New England.

Brown remains eligible to play this weekend, with reports coming out Friday that the NFL does not plan to place the wideout on the commissioner’s exempt list. Bill Belichick was more mum on his plans for Brown this weekend. But Brown’s long-term status still remains in question as the league investigates the matter. Simply put, this is a long way from being over.

And on Friday, Brown’s stepfather, Larry Moss Jr., told USA Today’s Josh Peters that Brown has a very troubled past, and was “not surprised” to see the allegations come out.

“I can’t tell you that he did what they said he did,” Moss told USA TODAY Sports. “But I know he’s very abusive to women.

“As far as just raping somebody, (Brown) just feels like he can have whatever he wants. He’s just empowered that way. So it doesn’t surprise me that this kind of allegation came out about him.”

Moss says he helped raise Brown in Miami-Dade County in Florida between the ages of 5 and 17, and traced his troubles back to his childhood.

“A lot of things that Tony’s doing, nothing surprises me,” Moss said. “I’m surprised that it took them this long to figure him out. Because he’s been this way since he’s been 12 years old.”

Brown’s problematic personality certainly is nothing new. The 31-year-old has forced himself out of two franchises for his behavior and he has been involved with the law before, he was sued in October, 2018 after throwing furniture off a 14th-floor balcony that nearly struck a toddler. He faced allegations of a domestic dispute with the mother of one of his children in January.

He has denied Taylor’s allegations through his lawyer.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images