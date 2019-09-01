Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Justin Verlander continued to prove why he’s a surefire Hall of Fame pitcher.

The Houston Astros aced took the mound against the Blue Jays on Sunday in Toronto and had not allowed a hit after eight innings. Verlander without a doubt was going out for the ninth, but the Astros had yet to plate a run.

But Abraham Toro blasted a two-run shot to give Houston the lead, and helped pave the way for Verlander to complete the no-hitter.

First, here’s Toro’s round-tripper:

Then on his 120th pitch, Verlander closed it out.

A storybook ending for the history books! #TakeItBack pic.twitter.com/T9WlQ3QcCH — Houston Astros (@astros) September 1, 2019

The no-no marked the third of his career and is just one of six pitchers to throw three. It also was Verlander’s second no-hitter against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images