The Baker Mayfield-Rex Ryan feud continued Sunday night.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback and ESPN analyst have been going back-and-forth with one another over the last week, with Ryan calling Mayfield “overrated as hell.” Mayfield responded by saying Ryan doesn’t matter because he doesn’t wear brown and orange, and Ryan naturally wore those colors on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” broadcast.

Mayfield and Cleveland defeated the 3-0 Baltimore Ravens on Sunday 40-25 to improve to 2-2 on the season. Mayfield completed 20 of his 30 passes with a touchdown in the victory. And after the game, he was asked if Ryan had any impact on him heading into the matchup.

“Absolutely not,” the QB told reporters, per ESPN’s Jake Trotter. “Rex Ryan does not get any credit for this week’s win.”

We guess time only will tell how Ryan decides to respond, if he does at all.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images