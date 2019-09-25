Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Baker Mayfield isn’t backing down from Rex Ryan.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback was asked about the comments made by Ryan following the Browns’ loss on “Monday Night Football” when he called the QB “overrated as hell”. And his answer was pretty simple.

“It’s whatever. In the wise words of (head coach) Freddie Kitchens, if you don’t wear orange and brown you don’t matter, and Rex Ryan doesn’t have any colors right now for a reason,” Mayfield responded, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

Kitchens also spoke about the matter earlier saying, “I appreciate his opinion and all that, but he is not in our building. He has no idea what we are doing. I would answer that with that,” per Pro Football Talk.

Mayfield held nothing back in his response to Ryan, but comments only can do so much. Mayfield will look to really prove his coach right and Ryan wrong as he hopes to correct his early season woes in Cleveland’s next game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Thumbnail photo via John Glaser/USA TODAY Sports Images