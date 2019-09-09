Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s no secret that the divorce between Antonio Brown and the Steelers was fairly bitter.

So watching the New England Patriots sign the star wideout after he was released by the Oakland Raiders may not have been the easiest pill for Pittsburgh to swallow.

The feud has been especially bitter between Brown and Ben Roethlisberger, who has taken the brunt of Brown’s frustration with the Steelers over the last several months.

So when asked to share his thoughts on the Patriots’ most recent acquisition, the quarterback had a priceless (yet simple) response.

“Whatever.”

Short, sweet and to the point.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images