Ben Roethlisberger’s season is over.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback underwent an MRI on his injured right elbow, and he will need season-ending surgery, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin revealed Tuesday.

Statement by Mike Tomlin on Ben Roethlisberger:

Ben Roethlisberger had an MRI on his right elbow Sunday evening and it was determined by the Steelers’ medical team that surgery will be required. He will be placed on our Reserve/Injured List and is out for the season. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) September 16, 2019

Roethlisberger suffered the injury midway through the Steelers’ eventual 28-25 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Backup quarterback Mason Rudolph took over, completing 12 of 19 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown with an interception in relief. Now, it seems as if Rudolph will be tasked with guiding the Steelers back into the playoff race, which won’t be easy given Pittsburgh’s 0-2 start.

Making matters worse for the Steelers is that they’re tasked with trying to chase down the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. While things have gone absolutely haywire for the Steelers this season, Baltimore looks like it might be able to contend in the AFC after a 2-0 start powered by Lamar Jackson.

It’s also worth wondering whether this might be the end of the road for Roethlisberger in the NFL. While we don’t know the exact extent of the injury, the Steelers QB figures to be looking at a lengthy rehab. He’s also mentioned retirement on multiple occasions in recent seasons, so it’s probably fair to speculate.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images