The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will show the world whether they’re actually heading in opposite directions.

The teams will face off Sunday at New Era Field in an NFL Week 3 games. Buffalo is riding a 2-0 start to the season, and another win would give the team its first 3-0 start since 2011. The Bengals are 0-2 and have never earned a winning record in the 16 previous seasons they have endured such a slow start.

Here’s how and when to watch Bengals vs. Bills:

When: Sunday, Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS

