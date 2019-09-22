Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jarrett Stidham failed to see the field in the Patriots’ first two games of the season despite New England owning insurmountable leads.

The rookie quarterback finally made his regular-season debut in Week 3, and he managed to wreak havoc in the gambling world despite only playing one series.

The Patriots, who were heavy favorites at home against the New York Jets, turned to Stidham in the fourth quarter with a 30-7 lead. Unfortunately for bettors who took the Patriots at -21, Stidham’s first “touchdown pass” of his career went to the other team, as Jets safety Jamal Adams returned an interception for a score, trimming New York’s deficit to 30-14. New England proceeded to put Tom Brady back in the game and run out the clock, completing the visitors’ back-door cover.

Victims of the bad beat unsurprisingly aired out their frustrations on Twitter.

Stidham cost me the cover..😑 #NYJvsNE — Stephen (@sslore5) September 22, 2019

Thank you @Jarrett_Stidham for the pick 6 to kill my parlay — Coleman Jones (@colemanjones10) September 22, 2019

Jarrett Stidham career highlight will be blowing the Pats -21 cover with this Pick 6 pic.twitter.com/lVQZ1Q4xZe — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) September 22, 2019

Thank you @Jarrett_Stidham for blowing the cover! Great job! — Tanner Deupree (@QUAAAAD) September 22, 2019

I’ll never forgive Jarrett Stidham — Austin Charles (@metzdogg) September 22, 2019

On the bright side for Stidham, it only can go up from here.

(We’d advise the Auburn product not to test that theory.)

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images