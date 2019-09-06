Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Last year’s New England Patriots-Pittsburgh Steelers matchup featured Josh Gordon’s final appearance before the wide receiver was indefinitely suspended.

Barring a late surprise, Gordon will make his regular-season return to the gridiron in Sunday night’s rematch at Gillette Stadium.

Gordon, who was conditionally reinstated last month and has been a full participant at Patriots practice, likely will begin the season as New England’s No. 2 receiver behind Julian Edelman. In his final news conference before Sunday’s game, head coach Bill Belichick praised the work Gordon has put in since returning to the team.

“Josh has worked hard,” Belichick said. “He’s created an opportunity for himself. But I’m excited for our entire team. Everybody’s worked hard, put a lot into it. It’s time to start playing. It’s time to see where we’re at.

“This is what you put in all that time in the offseason (for). Training camp and OTAs and all the other things that go into it — this is what it’s for: starting regular-season games. So I think we’re all ready to go — or will be Sunday.”

Gordon’s unofficial return to game action came in last Thursday’s preseason finale against the New York Giants. He caught just two of six targets from backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham but registered gains of 19 and 11 yards and also drew a defensive pass interference penalty that helped set up a Demaryius Thomas touchdown catch.

Before being suspended last season, Gordon played in 11 games for New England, catching 40 passes for 720 yards and three scores. He was not reinstated until Aug. 16, making him ineligible to participate in spring practice or training camp this offseason.

Quarterback Tom Brady, who has not thrown a pass to Gordon in a game since that 17-10 loss at Heinz Field last December, spoke earlier this week about the need to rebuild chemistry with Gordon following the wideout’s eight-month absence.

“It’s one thing to predict how it’s going to go. It’s another for you to actually go out there and do it,” Brady said Tuesday on WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show,” referring to the Patriots’ receiving corps as a whole. “And I think we’re going to try to put as much work as we can in from now until the end of the season in order for us to be at our best. So we’re not a finished product. We won’t be that way for a long time. But we’re going to try to build every single day.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports images