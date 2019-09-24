Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bill Belichick is willing to say what we’re all thinking.

New England Patriots fans might have noticed a recent influx of players welcoming new children to the world. Matthew Slater missed a preseason game in August because his wife gave birth to a baby boy, while Kyle Van Noy, James White and Shilique Calhoun all have missed time in September for the same reason.

Inevitably, the timing of these births has led many to assert that the children were conceived the night of the Patriots’ Super Bowl victory in February. Belichick alluded to this theory Monday afternoon during an appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria.”

Check out this comment:

Bill Belichick on #Patriots players missing games due to child birth: "Must have been some post-Super Bowl celebrations … we're really pumping 'em out"#Patriots — OMF (@OMFonWEEI) September 23, 2019

Nice, Bill.

For what it’s worth, there’s roughly a seven month gap (or 32-ish weeks) between Super Bowl LIII and the timing of these child births. Early-term pregnancy often is defined by giving birth within 36-37 weeks.

So, the “Super Bowl celebration” theory, while admittedly humorous to think about, likely has no truth behind it.

