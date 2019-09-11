Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — One day after Antonio Brown was accused of three counts of sexual assault and rape in a civil lawsuit, the New England Patriots wide receiver is expected to practice.

That was the one question Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would answer in his morning news conference Wednesday. The Patriots practice Wednesday at 12:40 p.m. ET.

Brown was signed by the Patriots on Monday. The receiver was accused of sexual assault and rape by his former trainer, Britney Taylor, on Tuesday. He denied the allegations in a statement released by his lawyer.

Brown reportedly could be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list by the NFL. Brown would not be able to practice or play while on the commissioner’s exempt list.

