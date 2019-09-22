Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’ve seen plenty of death stares from Bill Belichick over the years.

However, nothing compares to the look The Hoodie gave Dana Jacobson on Sunday.

Jacobson caught up with Belichick during warmups for the Week 3 game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets. As expected, the CBS Sports reporter asked a question about Antonio Brown, specifically what the “final straw” was that forced the Patriots to release the troubled receiver.

What Belichick did next has to be seen to be believed.

(You can click here to watch the video.)

That hurts.

Brown went absolutely bananas Sunday morning on Twitter. Among other things, Brown went after Robert Kraft, put Ben Roethlisberger on blast, claimed he’s done playing football and called out Shannon Sharpe.

Believe it or not, some Patriots players reportedly were upset the team released the 31-year-old.

