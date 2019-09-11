Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bill Belichick was not a happy camper Wednesday morning.

The New England Patriots head coach was bombarded with questions about receiver Antonio Brown, and rightfully so. Brown, who signed with the Patriots on Monday, is accused of sexually assaulting one of his former physical trainers, Britney Taylor, twice in June 2017 and “forcibly” raping her in May 2018. The 31-year-old Brown has denied the allegations brought forth in Taylor’s civil lawsuit.

Belichick began Wednesday’s media availability by propping up Sunday’s opponent, the Miami Dolphins. He also offered a brief statement on Brown. Afterward, Belichick deflected a series of questions about Brown, who will practice Wednesday.

Toward the end of the press conference, Belichick got into a noticeably testy exchange with a reporter.

Reporter: “Can you tell us at all about what Antonio Brown has said to you?”

Belichick: “I’m done with that, OK? Anything else on Miami?”

Reporter: “(Sic) won’t go away, sir.”

Belichick: “Any other questions?”

Reporter: “Can you explain what you mean when you’re ‘done with it?’ I mean we’re just trying to find out if he said anything to you about his position and about the allegations.”

Belichick: “And I just answered that question.”

Reporter: “Well, actually you didn’t.”

Belichick: “Actually, I did.”

End press conference.

Watch the full press conference below, with the aforementioned exchange occurring around the 3-minute mark:

Bill Belichick Live Press Conference: https://t.co/XkfCGlCGcb — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 11, 2019

Where Brown and the Patriots go from here remains to be seen.

The NFL plans to investigate the matter and reportedly is “seriously” considering putting Brown on the commissioner’s exempt list. If that happens, Brown would not be able to practice or travel with the team, though he could attend team meetings and work out at Gillette Stadium. He also would be paid.

