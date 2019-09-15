Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown is set to make his Patriots debut Sunday when New England takes on the Miami Dolphins.

The All-Pro wide receiver is active and took second-team reps in warmups Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, as the Patriots reportedly are expected to “feed” Brown in his first appearance with the team.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick spoke to Scott Zolak of 98.5 The Sports Hub before kickoff and briefly discussed Brown’s debut, noting that he’s worked hard in his first week with the team.

“We’ll see how big his role is today. Not sure how that’ll go, but I expect him to play today,” Belichick told Zolak. “We’ll just have to take it day-by-day here and see how it goes. He’s worked hard. He’s worked extremely diligently with Joe Judge, Troy Brown, Josh McDaniels, Tom (Brady) to get caught up. He’s not there yet, but we’re a lot closer than we were last Monday or Tuesday, so we’re making progress and we’ll see how it goes.”

Belichick was happy with the Patriots’ season-opening win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but added that they still had a long way to go ahead of their Week 2 matchup.

“We did a lot of good things. There’s still a lot of room for improvement,” he said. “We got a long way to go. I think we have a lot of work to do but it’s always good to get off to a good start.”

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images