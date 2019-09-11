Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is scheduled to speak with the media Wednesday at Gillette Stadium. Whether he actually says anything of note, remains to be seen.

In fact, it’s pretty unlikely Belichick offers much of anything on the one thing everyone will want to talk about: the rape allegations surrounding new Patriots receiver Antonio Brown.

Belichick and the Patriots are preparing for the Miami Dolphins — a point Belichick likely will hammer hard Wednesday — but that is also unlikely to stop reporters from prying on the Brown front.

Watch Belichick’s press conference below when it begins at 11:45 a.m. ET.

Bill Belichick Live Press Conference: https://t.co/XkfCGlCGcb — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 11, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images