The New England Patriots have been impressive this season, to say the least, but that doesn’t mean the Buffalo Bills are in awe of their Week 4 opponent as they prepare for the matchup.

Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins affirmed to NYup.com that he isn’t worried about Tom Brady and what New England has done prior to Sunday. He’s confident in his quarterback, Josh Allen.

“I love 12 (Tom Brady) and I respect his game and (him as a) player, but I got Josh Allen,” Dawkins said. “That’s really all I’m worried about is keeping that kid clean and doing whatever I need to do this week to make myself better so I can let that kid play as free and fluent as he needs to.”

Dawkins says the Bills are focused on Sunday, and only Sunday.

“It’s really all about us. We don’t care what they’ve done the games before because they haven’t played us yet,” he added. “Once they play us and if it doesn’t change then that’s when ya’ll could start talking.”

New England’s defense has yet to give up a touchdown over its first three games of the season. But the Bills have been rather impressive themselves, entering Week 4 with a 3-0 record.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images