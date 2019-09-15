Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Buffalo Bills, for the second straight week, are back in the swamps of New Jersey.

The Bills, who stormed back from down 16-0 in Week 1 vs. the New York Jets, return to the Meadowlands a Week 2 clash with the New York Giants.

The Giants, meanwhile, are trying to get right after being pasted in Week 1 by the Dallas Cowboys.

Here’s how to watch:

When: Sunday, Sept. 15, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

