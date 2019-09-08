Week 1 of the NFL season continues Sunday afternoon with a clash between two AFC teams.
The Buffalo Bills pay the New York Jets a visit at Metlife Stadium as both squads look to put a rough 2018 season behind them. Buffalo finished 6-10, while New York earned a 4-12 record.
Le’Veon Bell will play in his first game in over a year for the Jets after holding out all of 2018 as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Oddsmakers expect the game to be close, but only time will tell if the prediction proves correct.
Here’s how to watch Bills vs. Jets:
Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 8, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images