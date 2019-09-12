Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rowdy Tellez has been a Boston Red Sox killer this season.

The Toronto Blue Jays first basemen/designated hitter is batting an absurd .410 against Boston this season over 11 games, while smacking seven home runs, driving in 14 batters and scoring 13 runs himself. The Red Sox enter Thursday night’s contest against the Blue Jays looking to avoid a sweep and hope to cool down Tellez who has homered in each of the first two games of the season.

For more on Tellez’s performance against the Red Sox, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images