Toronto Blue Jays first basemen Rowdy Tellez has been a monster against the Boston Red Sox this season.

After the 24-year-old’s 2-for-4 performance Tuesday night, his average against the Red Sox rose to an astronomical .428 this season. To go along with his sterling average against the team, he has also contributed six home runs — including one off of Nathan Eovaldi on Tuesday — and driven in 13 runs.

To hear what manager Alex Cora had to say about the first basemen, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images