Bobby Poyner will get the ball Wednesday as the Boston Red Sox look to get back in the win column.

The Red Sox enter Wednesday night’s contest losers of four straight games and five out of their last six as they hope to snap their recent cold streak. Poyner has appeared in five games this season for Boston, and enters the contest sporting a 10.50 ERA.

Poyner will be opposed by Trent Thornton, who’s sporting a 4-9 record and 5.23 ERA this season.

For more on Wednesday's pitching matchup, check out the "Red Sox Final" video above.

