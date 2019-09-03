Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. men’s national basketball team snuck by Turkey on Tuesday in their second FIBA World Cup game, but Boston Celtics guard Jayson Tatum left with an ankle injury late in the preliminary round matchup.

It was reported following the conclusion of Team USA’s win that Tatum had suffered an ankle sprain, but it appears the injury isn’t severe. The 22-year-old texted Celtics head coach Brad Stevens earlier Tuesday to tell him it wasn’t serious, according to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn, which Stevens confirmed Tuesday night.

Stevens spoke to the media at the 2019 “ABCD Hoop Dreams” event and labeled Tatum’s ankle sprain as “moderate,” per Boston Sports Journal’s Brian Robb, adding that it “doesn’t sound like a big deal.”

Brad Stevens says a moderate ankle sprain for Tatum. He will get an x-ray tomorrow. “It doesn’t sound like a big deal.” — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) September 3, 2019

Tatum has started in Team USA’s first two FIBA World Cup matchups, posting 11 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday’s overtime win against Turkey.

Team USA continues group play on Thursday when they take on Japan at 8:30 a.m. ET.

