The Red Sox season hasn’t gone as planned, but that doesn’t mean it’s all doom and gloom.

Brandon Workman has been a bright spot for Boston, as he’s developed into one of baseball’s best bullpen arms in 2019. In fact, the closer has been historically good for the Red Sox.

Opponent’s have a slugging percentage of .170 against Workman this season, which is the lowest league-wide over the last 50 years for pitchers with a minimum of 50 innings pitched. Ex-Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel was closest to Workman’s numbers in 2012 with an opponent slugging percentage of .17121.

For more on Workman, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images