Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Braves’ outfielder Ronald Acuna is inching closer to a historic milestone after Atlanta’s 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Acuna hit his 40th home run in the third inning Thursday, becoming the third player age 21 or younger to do so, joining Eddie Mathews and Mel Ott. The 21-year-old phenom now is just three stolen bases away from joining the coveted 40-40 club.

Jose Canseco (1988), Barry Bonds (1996), Alex Rodriguez (1998), and Alfonso Soriano (2006) are the only players in MLB history to collect 40 homers and 40 stolen bases in the same season. Canseco is the only one to win the MVP award upon doing so.

Acuna has eight games left in the regular season to get to 40 stolen bases. No matter if he does or not, the Braves have to be happy with how their second-year star outfielder has performed this season.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images