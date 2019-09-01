Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Four recently released New England Patriots players landed with new teams Sunday.

Headlining that list was wide receiver/return man Braxton Berrios, who was claimed off waivers by the division rival New York Jets, according to multiple reports.

Another AFC East foe, Brian Flores’ Miami Dolphins, reportedly claimed defensive end Trent Harris and cornerback Ken Webster. Tight end/fullback Andrew Beck was claimed by the Denver Broncos.

Berrios, a 2018 sixth-round draft pick, spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve, then struggled to separate himself this summer in a crowded receiver room. His chances of earning a roster spot dropped significantly once Josh Gordon was reinstated from suspension and an injury prevented Berrios from playing in New England’s third preseason game.

Harris, like Berrios, played his college ball at Miami, so his claim represents a homecoming of sorts. He performed well as an undrafted rookie during the 2018 preseason — while Flores was the Patriots’ defensive coordinator — and appeared to be in roster contention this summer before an injury kept him out of the final two preseason games.

Webster was the Patriots’ final selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was among the most athletic corners in this year’s draft class but missed the start of training camp with an injury and had little shot of sticking in the Patriots’ loaded cornerback group.

Beck received the most guaranteed money of any 2019 Patriots UDFA. He was used almost exclusively as a fullback during the preseason despite the team’s lack of depth at tight end.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Wolfstein/USA TODAY Sports Images