The Boston Bruins have enough injury concerns, they don’t need to add Bruce Cassidy to the list.

The recently-extended coach almost was the latest Bruin to hit the injury list on Friday, as Cassidy was accidentally taken out by defenseman Alex Petrovic, who wiped out during a practice session at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton.

Petrovic is with the Bruins on a tryout agreement and the only PTO player at camp.

Cassidy had his legs taken out from under him, but assured after practice that he was okay while managing to crack a joke in the process.

“Actually hit the tendon in the side,” Cassidy said. “So I couldn’t put any weight on it at first. I couldn’t get up. I told (assistant coach Jay Pandolfo), ‘I don’t think I’m getting up.’ Anyway, feels good now.

“Good to find out I can take a hit anyways.”

As for Petrovic, it certainly wasn’t the best first impression.

