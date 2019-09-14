The Boston Bruins have enough injury concerns, they don’t need to add Bruce Cassidy to the list.
The recently-extended coach almost was the latest Bruin to hit the injury list on Friday, as Cassidy was accidentally taken out by defenseman Alex Petrovic, who wiped out during a practice session at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton.
Petrovic is with the Bruins on a tryout agreement and the only PTO player at camp.
Cassidy had his legs taken out from under him, but assured after practice that he was okay while managing to crack a joke in the process.
“Actually hit the tendon in the side,” Cassidy said. “So I couldn’t put any weight on it at first. I couldn’t get up. I told (assistant coach Jay Pandolfo), ‘I don’t think I’m getting up.’ Anyway, feels good now.
“Good to find out I can take a hit anyways.”
As for Petrovic, it certainly wasn’t the best first impression.
