Charlie McAvoy inked a new deal Sunday morning for him to remain in Boston for at least the next three years.

The Bruins defenseman signed a three-year deal after proving to be a pivotal part to the team not just in the regular season, but the playoffs as well. McAvoy tallied 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists) in 54 games for the Black and Gold last year before notching two goals and six assists 23 Stanley Cup playoff games.

Bruce Cassidy for one, was pretty confident a deal was going to get done sooner rather than later.

“Good to have him back,” the head coach said, per the team. “We figured we would, missed a couple days, but I think he’ll catch up quickly. He’s been around the guys most of the summer. … One more to go.”

The “one more” he’s referring to is restricted free agent Brandon Carlo.

General manager Don Sweeney echoed Cassidy’s sentiments

“Obviously, we’re very pleased to announce that Charlie has agreed to a three-year contract.” he said, via a team-provided transcript. “… We felt very comfortable that we eventually would find a common ground and we were fortunate that Charlie agrees and his group agrees. And I’m excited, I’ve looked at this as, there’s well beyond three years as to what Charlie is going to play for the Boston Bruins. But we’re obviously excited that we got him back in group here, an important, important part of our hockey club this year, last year, and many years going forward.”

Sweeney wouldn’t elaborate too much regarding Carlo’s contract negotiations, but did note, “we have a lot of communication and we’re trying to continue to do the same thing with Brandon.”

