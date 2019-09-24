Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Breathe easy, Bruins fans. It appears David Krejci is going to be OK.

The center logged just two shifts in the first period of Boston’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Monday night before not appearing on the bench to begin the second. The B’s announced he would not return to action with what they were calling a lower-body injury.

Boston would go on to win 4-3 in overtime over Philadelphia without its second-line center, and head coach Bruce Cassidy offered a positive update on Krejci after the game.

“Don’t think it’s serious,” he said, per the team. “Felt it was better to not push through it. We’ll know more tomorrow.”

That’s certainly a relief.

The Black and Gold are back in action Wednesday night when they welcome the New Jersey Devils to TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images