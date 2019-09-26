Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Charlie Coyle certainly made quite the name for himself without even spending a full season with the Bruins.

Boston traded for Coyle in a deal with the Minnesota Wild that included Ryan Donato, and Coyle made an immediate impact. But what he did in last year’s Stanley Cup run was what impressed Bruins’ fans the most. The third-line center amassed 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 24 postseason games.

He’ll return for his first full season with the Black and Gold, and it appears he’s picked up right where he left off. According to Brad Marchand, anyway.

“He’s a great player. He’s dialed in this year,” Marchand said, per NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty. “He’s been incredible from the first day of camp until now. He’s been by far the best player (in camp). He’s just dominating in every area right now. He was fun to play with.

“We have dominant players in the middle with their abilities to control pucks and suck people into the middle, and then distribute wide to open up space,” he added. “They all have different ways they can do it. (Sean Kuraly) does it with speed. (Coyle) is just so dynamic the way he can cut it back and he’s so fast with some really good hands. (David Krejci) slows it down and can dangle through anybody, and (Patrice) Bergeron does a little bit of everything. It’s just dynamic all the way through the middle.”

Certainly some high praise from one of the best players on the B’s.

Coyle will look to build off a strong postseason when the puck drops Oct. 3 in Dallas for Boston’s season opener against the Stars.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images