Say what you will about David Backes, his contract and his production last season with the Boston Bruins, but the veteran continues to prove that he is the ultimate professional.

Backes enters the 2019-20 season with a lot of questions marks surrounding how he fits into the Bruins lineup.

The 35-year-old is coming off his worst professional season, scoring just seven goals with 15 assists in 70 games last season, finding himself on the press level during times in the regular season and for the majority of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

But the vet enters the new season locked in on giving it his all.

“I’m going to give it everything I’ve got until they tell me I’m done playing,” Backes told reporters Thursday.

“I’m going to give it everything I’ve got until they tell me I’m done playing.” David Backes is back and ready to prove himself at #NHLBruins Training Camp: pic.twitter.com/Qj5KxiqRA4 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 12, 2019

Backes is entering the fourth year of a five-year, $30 million deal.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Puetz/USA TODAY Sports Images