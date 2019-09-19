Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins are looking for a fresh start in more ways than one as the season quickly approaches.

Boston looks to regroup after falling in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last season to the St. Louis Blues and will be looking to get back on track when they open the regular season on Oct. 3 against the Dallas Stars.

Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk is looking for a fresh start in another way as preseason is coming to a close. The 22-year-old has been rocking a mullet lately, but shaved it prior to Wednesday’s practice.

