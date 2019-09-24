Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Karson Kuhlman might surprise some NHL observers this summer, but ESPN won’t be one of them.

The Worldwide Leader named the Boston Bruins forward among the NHL’s top “under-the-radar rookies” for the 2019-20 season Tuesday. After receiving his call-up from Providence in mid-February, Kuhlman remained on Boston’s roster through the team’s run to the Stanley Cup Final and even scored a key goal in the process. Here’s why ESPN’s Chris Peters believes Kuhlman might make a bigger name for himself this season.

“After getting a taste with the Bruins last season, Kuhlman appears poised for a full-time role with the team,” Peters writes. “Boston has some flexibility on its wings, which would allow Kuhlman a shot at playing some substantial minutes and providing some scoring touch down the lineup The 23-year-old brings an element of speed and tenacity to the forward group.”

Kuhlman scored three goals and had five points in 11 regular-season games in 2018-19. Chances are his production and playing time will increase this season, and more hockey fans will learn about his talents ESPN touts above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images