Karson Kuhlman might surprise some NHL observers this summer, but ESPN won’t be one of them.
The Worldwide Leader named the Boston Bruins forward among the NHL’s top “under-the-radar rookies” for the 2019-20 season Tuesday. After receiving his call-up from Providence in mid-February, Kuhlman remained on Boston’s roster through the team’s run to the Stanley Cup Final and even scored a key goal in the process. Here’s why ESPN’s Chris Peters believes Kuhlman might make a bigger name for himself this season.
“After getting a taste with the Bruins last season, Kuhlman appears poised for a full-time role with the team,” Peters writes. “Boston has some flexibility on its wings, which would allow Kuhlman a shot at playing some substantial minutes and providing some scoring touch down the lineup The 23-year-old brings an element of speed and tenacity to the forward group.”
Kuhlman scored three goals and had five points in 11 regular-season games in 2018-19. Chances are his production and playing time will increase this season, and more hockey fans will learn about his talents ESPN touts above.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images