The Boston Bruins announced Wednesday that they’ve signed head coach Bruce Cassidy to a multiyear contract extension.
Cassidy, who took over behind the bench in February 2017 after the Bruins fired Claude Julien, has posted a 117-52-22 record (.670 winning percentage) while guiding Boston to the postseason in each of his three seasons. The Bruins, of course, advanced to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final during the 2018-19 campaign before falling to the St. Louis Blues.
Cassidy will address the media at Warrior Ice Arena on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET. You can watch his press conference in the video above.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images