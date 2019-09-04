Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After coming within a game of the Stanley Cup title last season, the Boston Bruins kick off Rookie Camp on Thursday as they prepare to begin the 2019-20 season.

The 2018-19 season ended on a sour note for the B’s, but they will be hoping to rebound and regroup as they begin a fresh start and look to make another deep postseason run this season.

NESN’s Dale Arnold and former Bruins goaltender Andrew Raycroft discussed the team as they prepare for the upcoming season. To hear what they had to say, check out the clip above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.