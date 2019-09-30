Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins kick off the 2019-20 regular season come Thursday, but it’s next week’s home-opener that’ll truly have Boston bumping.

After a recent facelift, TD Garden is ready to welcome the Bruins and the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, Oct. 12 for Boston’s first home game of the new season. The Opening Night Jackpot 50/50 raffle will support Special Olympics Massachusetts, and fans can buy tickets online.

Simply purchase raffle tickets here to give yourself a chance to win. The winner will be selected at the start of the third period of the home opener against the Devils.

There’s a $50,000 guarantee with this pot, so don’t miss out on your chance to win!

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images