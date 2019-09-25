Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patrice Bergeron hasn’t seen the ice yet this preseason due to nursing a groin injury he suffered during the Boston Bruins’ run at the Stanley Cup.

But that time may come Saturday when the B’s welcome the Chicago Blackhawks to TD Garden for a 3 p.m. ET matchup. Bergeron elected to not undergo surgery, but rather treat the injury with rest and rehab before receiving a PRP shot.

Despite the lingering issue, the first-line center is confident he’ll be ready for the Oct. 3 season opener against the Dallas Stars. But he’s also liking his chances of suiting up alongside his teammates for their preseason finale.

“I think so,” Bergeron told reporters when asked if he’d play Saturday. “That’s a fair assessment.

“I’m slowly feeling better on the ice and more comfortable and I’d like to be in Saturday for sure,” he added. “So if things go according to plan, I think that’ll be my first game back.”

🎥 Patrice Bergeron on potentially making his preseason debut on Saturday: "I think so. That’s a fair assessment…things are advancing and looking good." pic.twitter.com/SK23d3c5Rd — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 24, 2019

Bergeron will look to build off a strong 2018-19 season after notching 79 points (32 goals, 47 assists) in the regular season while amassing 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in 24 playoff games.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images