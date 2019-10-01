Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Patrice Bergeron is ready to begin the 2019-20 season.

The Boston Bruins center played in just the preseason finale against the Chicago Blackhawks as he rehabbed a groin injury he suffered back in May. Bergeron didn’t have a point, but did have two shots on goal in 12:47 of ice time.

But with the Opening Night roster pretty much set for Thursday, Bergeron is excited to get going and focus on the Dallas Stars.

“I think the group has shrunk a bit, so it’s kind of nice to be with just the guys that are going to start the year with us,” he said Monday, per the team. “Kind of concentrate on what’s in front of us and really keep working on that system and making sure everyone is on the same page. We have something to look forward to on Thursday.”

🎥 Patrice Bergeron looks ahead to Opening Night: "[We're] making sure everyone is on the same page. We have something to look forward to on Thursday." pic.twitter.com/dLH7BMNMUS — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 30, 2019

Bergeron was part of the dominant top line with David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand during the 2018-19 season. And if the trio can all put together strong seasons once again, they’ll be more of a pest to opponents than they were last year.

Puck drop on the 2019-20 campaign is Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images