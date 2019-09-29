Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Returning the large majority of their roster from last season, which went all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, it’s no surprise that the Boston Bruins are among the favorites again in 2019-20.

Boston kicks off its season with a four-game road trip out West, but upon returning home, Patrice Bergeron knows that the team will have a target on their back as other Eastern Conference teams will be eager to prove they belong among the contenders in the league.

To hear more from Bergeron, who made his preseason debut in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks