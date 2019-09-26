Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are inching closer to finalizing their opening night roster.

According to the league transaction wire, forwards Paul Carey and Brendan Gaunce, as well as defenseman Alex Petrovic, were placed on waivers Thursday afternoon.

Here’s the full list.

Another day of everyone cleared waivers, here are today’s waivers and everyone will probably clear. 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/B1uR8hg9Kz — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) September 26, 2019

We’ll know Friday afternoon if all three cleared waivers, and if they do, they’ll report to the AHL’s Providence Bruins.

Petrovic came to camp on a PTO, but his inclusion on this list means he likely was signed to a two-way deal with the Bruins, then placed on waivers.

Carey was acquired last season in a minor transaction that sent Cody Goloubef to the Ottawa Senators. Gaunce was signed by the Bruins this offseason. All three players have NHL experience to their name, and it would not be shocking to see them appear back in the NHL at some point this season.

Thumbnail photo via Terrence Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images