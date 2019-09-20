Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo completing their restricted free agency deals, all eyes on the Boston Bruins blue line have shifted to Torey Krug.

Krug, Boston’s star offensive defenseman, is set to hit free agency next offseason. And if you look at what comparable defensemen have gotten recently, you can bet Krug likely will command a pretty significant haul.

But Don Sweeney has noted that there is some forecasting he would like to do before engaging in extensions for any of his pending free agents.

Krug, 28, has been pretty candid throughout the whole process, but has expressed his desire to remain in Boston as well as some frustration over the lack of clarity there has been at times about his future with the Black and Gold. He also realizes that the Bruins are not the only team that could use his services.

“I’m no dummy,” Krug said, via The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa. “I understand that what I do is a commodity in this league. I’m sure there’s 30 other teams that would love to fit me in somewhere, especially after this last playoff run. I’ve proven I can play valuable minutes against top-line players. I don’t think I’m too worried about having options or anything next year. My focus is on the here and now with the Boston Bruins and trying to fit in and be a part of it.”

Krug has scored at least 50 points in each of his last three seasons. This will be the final year of a four-year, $21 million deal for the defenseman. He’ll hit free agency with Charlie Coyle, Jaroslav Halak and Jake DeBrusk (RFA), among others, next offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images