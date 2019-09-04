Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brad Marchand and Torey Krug both have been using their social media accounts to take jabs at former teammates, as well as chronicle what they’ve been up to this offseason.

Krug also called out Kyrie Irving, earning him some extra points with Boston Bruins fans.

Well, the defenseman was at it again Tuesday night, this time hilariously ribbing Marchand in a tweet that featured a video with Zdeno Chara greeting kids. Except Krug photoshopped his, Marchand and David Pastrnak’s face on the youngsters.

“WOW! You’re a tiny little guy!!!,” the English subtitles read as Chara is heard saying in Slovakian to the photoshopped Marchand.

“Ahhh, yes, you are the strong one!,” he says to Krug.

Take a look at the full video:

*Insert crying laughing emoji.*

The Bruins drop the puck on their regular season Oct. 3 against the Dallas Stars and return to TD Garden on Oct. 12 to face off against the New Jersey Devils.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images