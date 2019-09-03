Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The folks over at NHL Network think quite highly of Tuukka Rask, and rightfully so.

The Boston Bruins netminder earned the No. 5 spot on the network’s top goalie rankings last week. And the love for Rask continued Sunday night when the veteran goalie landed at No. 44 on the top 50 players list.

Take a look at No.s 50 through 41, along with NHL Network’s justification for putting Rask on the list:

Looks like we’re off to a good start, right? #NHLTopPlayers pic.twitter.com/GVeAJ8YO2P — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) September 2, 2019

Again, well deserved. NHL Network will roll out the rest of its list in the coming days.

Believe it or not, Rask and the Bruins will reconvene Sept. 12 for the start of training camp. The 2019-20 NHL season is fast-approaching, folks.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images