The Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals doesn’t seem like a marquee Week 1 matchup, but there’s plenty of anticipation surrounding this one.

No. 1 overall draft pick Kyler Murray will make his NFL regular season debut in front of a home crowd. He go against veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford as Matt Patricia begins year two at the helm in the Motor City.

Will Murray live up to the hype? We’ll soon find out.

Here’s how to watch Lions-Cardinals:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 8, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images