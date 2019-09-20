Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a pretty emotional week at Fenway Park for the Yastrzemski family.

Mike Yastrzemski was the center of attention for a three-game series between two out-of-contention ball clubs, with Yastrzemski’s San Francisco Giants coming to Boston to take on his Hall of Fame grandfather’s Red Sox.

The two shared a moment together before the series opener, and the young Yastrzemski didn’t wait long before leaving his own mark at Fenway.

After striking out in his first at-bat and walking in his second, Yastrzemski homered to dead center in his third trip to the plate

Watching at home, Carl Yastrzemski seemingly willed the ball over the wall.

“I just kept saying, ‘Get up, get up,’ ” the elder Yastrzemski told The Boston Globe’s Stan Grossfeld. “I didn’t think he hit it high enough.”

When the ball reached the seats, the phones started blowing up.

“I was kind of stunned, to tell you the truth,” Yaz said of his grandson’s blast. “I was just happy. It was a storybook finish.

“For him to strike out the first time up and then come back, walk his second time up, and then hit the home run his third time up, he showed great concentration. He’s tough mentally.”

Entering the series, the younger Yastrzemski said he wanted to take in everything he could from the historical moment, and from all the standing ovations and storybook moments, he has plenty to hold on to.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images