Although this season has been a roller coaster for the Boston Red Sox, there have been a few bright spots.

Christian Vazquez is in the middle of his best season offensively as a professional baseball player entering Tuesday night’s series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays. The catcher has career highs in games (123), hits (119), extra-base hits (44), doubles (24), home runs (19) and RBIs (59).

The 29-year-old backstop primarily has been known for his defensive prowess throughout his career, but has shown great development offensively this season. For more on the Vazquez’s performance, check out the clip above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

