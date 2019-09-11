Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter has been a busy man since joining the Boston Celtics.

Aside from being excited to watch his teammates participate on the U.S. men’s national basketball team in the 2019 FIBA World Cup and appearing on WWE, the center is giving his opinions on Bleacher Report’s “The Full 48” show.

Kanter already won Celtics’ fans over when he took a jab at former Celtic Kyrie Irving by saying “I want to be the reason no one else will wear it,” when asked why he chose to wear No. 11 at his introductory press conference. And he seized the opportunity again to take a shot at the now-Nets star, saying he needs Kevin Durant in Brooklyn with him.

“I just want (Durant) to, you know, I hope he recovers 100% and comes back healthy,” Kanter said on “The Full 48,” as transcribed by WEEI.com. “But I think it’s gonna be good for him because Kyrie needs a big brother. Yeah, I think Kyrie needs a big brother and I think KD’s that guy.”

*Pause for applause.*

Of course, Irving reportedly wanted out of Cleveland when he and LeBron James were teammates on the Cavaliers. And his tenure in Boston was tumultuous with many questioning whether he indeed could be a leader in the locker room.

Only time will tell how Irving and Durant mesh (or clash, for that matter). But we’ll be waiting for a while as Durant recovers from a torn Achilles.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images