Of the things Kyrie Irving will be remembered for in Boston, his leadership ability probably won’t top the list.

The now-former Celtics guard had a tough time adjusting to life as a leader this past season, and it played a role to some degree in Boston’s woeful campaign. But Irving will get a clean slate this season, having signed with the Brooklyn Nets this past offseason.

Given what we know about Irving’s ability as a leader, you wouldn’t think the area would garner much praise. But during a press conference Tuesday, Nets GM Sean Marks couldn’t help but gush about Irving the leader.

“We’ve seen it out on the court already in these pickup games.” Marks said, via NBC Boston. “The leadership, the work ethic and the competitive nature that he’s brought to the group has been terrific.”

Hey, that very well might be true. However, Celtics fans know how this story goes, so now it’s just a matter of waiting to see if things play out the same way in Brooklyn.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images