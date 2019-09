Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall fans likely need not fear after the Celtics rookie recently suffered a potential setback.

The 7-foot-7 big man has been making strides as he fights for one of Boston’s final roster spots, but recently sustained a mild knee sprain after a collision while going for a block during a recent workout session, according to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss.

The good news: he’ll only be out for a week, per Weiss.

Tacko Fall has a mild knee sprain from a collision going up for a block during workouts and is expected to be out for just a week, per source. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) September 13, 2019

*Exhales*

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images